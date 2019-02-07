LKP Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
LKP Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.85 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Board of LKP Finance takes on record RBI approval for proposed change in ownership
LKP Finance receives RBI approval for sale of up to 62% stake to Essel Group
LKP Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the September 2018 quarter
LKP Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 80.09% to Rs 3.13 croreNet profit of LKP Finance reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 80.09% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.1315.72 -80 OPM %50.16-86.70 -PBDT1.80-14.17 LP PBT1.80-14.23 LP NP1.45-10.98 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU