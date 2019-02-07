JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

LKP Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 80.09% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 80.09% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.1315.72 -80 OPM %50.16-86.70 -PBDT1.80-14.17 LP PBT1.80-14.23 LP NP1.45-10.98 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements