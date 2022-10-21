LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 51.71% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.0824.16 -9 OPM %16.4427.77 -PBDT3.216.12 -48 PBT2.595.61 -54 NP1.843.81 -52

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

