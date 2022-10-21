LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 22.08 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 51.71% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.0824.1616.4427.773.216.122.595.611.843.81

