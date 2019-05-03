LKP Securities standalone net profit rises 201.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
LKP Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the December 2018 quarter
LKP Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the December 2018 quarter
LKP Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Debt, forex, stock markets closed on Friday
Sebi bans Guiness Securities, 35 others from securities market
-
Sales rise 59.57% to Rs 36.19 croreNet profit of LKP Securities rose 201.77% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.57% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales36.1922.68 60 OPM %21.3331.00 -PBDT5.917.30 -19 PBT5.677.21 -21 NP6.822.26 202
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU