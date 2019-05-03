JUST IN
LKP Securities standalone net profit rises 201.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 59.57% to Rs 36.19 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities rose 201.77% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.57% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales36.1922.68 60 OPM %21.3331.00 -PBDT5.917.30 -19 PBT5.677.21 -21 NP6.822.26 202

