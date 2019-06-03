LN Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of LN Industries India reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales07.22 -100 07.22 -100 OPM %095.29 -091.41 - PBDT-0.076.92 PL -0.266.64 PL PBT-0.316.67 PL -1.285.21 PL NP-0.316.67 PL -1.285.21 PL
