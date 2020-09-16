Lohia Securities consolidated net profit rises 303.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 17.61 crore

Net profit of Lohia Securities rose 303.74% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.6118.0529.1310.304.391.144.321.064.321.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)