Lohia Securities consolidated net profit rises 303.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 17.61 crore

Net profit of Lohia Securities rose 303.74% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.6118.05 -2 OPM %29.1310.30 -PBDT4.391.14 285 PBT4.321.06 308 NP4.321.07 304

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 14:50 IST

