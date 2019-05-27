JUST IN
Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.27% to Rs 60.66 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines rose 24.09% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 60.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.04% to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 190.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.6650.86 19 190.44174.94 9 OPM %16.2517.36 -16.4216.33 - PBDT7.085.75 23 19.3215.32 26 PBT4.813.45 39 10.197.15 43 NP2.732.20 24 6.774.70 44

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019.

