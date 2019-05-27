Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.27% to Rs 60.66 crore

Net profit of rose 24.09% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 60.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.04% to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 190.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

60.6650.86190.44174.9416.2517.3616.4216.337.085.7519.3215.324.813.4510.197.152.732.206.774.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)