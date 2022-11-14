Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.20% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.20% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.141.377.48-1.460.16-0.020.11-0.130.040.05

