Grasim Industries Q2 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 1,097 cr
Business Standard

Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 56.20% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.20% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.141.37 56 OPM %7.48-1.46 -PBDT0.16-0.02 LP PBT0.11-0.13 LP NP0.040.05 -20

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:43 IST

