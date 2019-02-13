Lords Ishwar Hotels standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 2.19 crore

Net profit of Lords Ishwar Hotels declined 62.50% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.192.00 10 OPM %12.7932.50 -PBDT0.280.65 -57 PBT0.200.57 -65 NP0.180.48 -63

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

