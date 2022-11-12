Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.15% to Rs 14.64 croreNet loss of Lotus Chocolate Company reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.15% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.6420.96 -30 OPM %-2.877.25 -PBDT-0.501.48 PL PBT-0.541.42 PL NP-0.491.52 PL
