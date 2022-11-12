Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Loyal Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 22.46% in the March 2022 quarter
Loyal Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 36.92% in the March 2022 quarter
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Loyal Equipments Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 24.30% to Rs 348.92 croreNet loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 31.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.30% to Rs 348.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 460.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales348.92460.90 -24 OPM %1.9812.56 -PBDT1.9053.23 -96 PBT-7.2143.93 PL NP-1.5131.24 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU