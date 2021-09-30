LTTS introduces Chest rAI™ on Intel's AI stack for radiologists

-
L&T Technology Services today announced its award-winning healthcare solution Chest rAI in collaboration with global technology leader Intel Corporation.
Chest rAI, LTTS' AI-based chest X-Ray analysis system to assist radiologists in improving speed and accuracy of diagnosis, will be fueled by the Intel OpenVINO Toolkit and AI Analytics Toolkit to run optimized AI inferencing models on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built in AI accelerators.
LTTS' AI-infused solution enables radiologists by fast triaging abnormalities in X-Ray, annotating and automatic report generation with significantly improved performance.
The benefits of Chest rAI include increased throughput with the ability to extract more actionable information and to reduce waiting time for radiologists.
LTTS recently entered into a strategic engagement with one of the largest teleradiology platform in India - 5C Network, wherein 5C network will leverage Chest rAI to empower radiologists with accurate patient insights while saving time.
