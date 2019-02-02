Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Paramount Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 95.33 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 95.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.3373.02 31 OPM %2.863.36 -PBDT1.702.18 -22 PBT0.310.74 -58 NP0.240.51 -53

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:58 IST

