Luharuka Media & Infra standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Luharuka Media & Infra rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.540.3472.2261.760.240.200.240.200.180.15

