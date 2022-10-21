Luharuka Media & Infra standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Luharuka Media & Infra rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.540.34 59 OPM %72.2261.76 -PBDT0.240.20 20 PBT0.240.20 20 NP0.180.15 20
