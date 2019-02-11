Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 33.41% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 320.01 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 33.41% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 320.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 277.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales320.01277.22 15 OPM %8.909.74 -PBDT34.7529.16 19 PBT27.8722.78 22 NP17.3713.02 33
