Lumax Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 80.60% to Rs 78.01 croreNet loss of Lumax Industries reported to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 80.60% to Rs 78.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 402.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales78.01402.02 -81 OPM %-51.379.53 -PBDT-44.8837.87 PL PBT-58.6722.68 PL NP-31.6016.56 PL
