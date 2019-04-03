Lupin Ltd edges up for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 778.35, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.41% in last one year as compared to a 15.9% spurt in and a 7.91% spurt in the Pharma.

is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 778.35, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 11739. The Sensex is at 39187.19, up 0.33%. has dropped around 0.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9296.95, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 785.75, up 0.64% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 0.41% in last one year as compared to a 15.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.91% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 27.28 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)