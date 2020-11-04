Lupin Ltd jumps 1.78%

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 954, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.37% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% fall in NIFTY and a 47.67% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

