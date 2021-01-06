Lupin receives USFDA approval for Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP

Lupin has received approval for its Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Bactrim Oral Suspension, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, is indicated for the treatment and prevention of a wide variety of bacterial infections (such as middle ear, urine, respiratory, and intestinal infections), and certain type of pneumonia (pneumocystis-type).

Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP (RLD: Bactrim) had estimated annual sales of approximately USD 19 million in the U.

S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

