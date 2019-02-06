JUST IN
Turnover in F&O segment rises
Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 4377.94 crore

Net loss of Lupin reported to Rs 151.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 221.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 4377.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3900.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4377.943900.36 12 OPM %17.1917.65 -PBDT717.42663.35 8 PBT437.66383.00 14 NP-151.75221.73 PL

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:44 IST

