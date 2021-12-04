Lupin signs commercial agreement for Pegfilgrastim with Brazil-based Biomm

Lupin said that it has entered into an exclusive distribution and marketing agreement with Biomm SA in Brazil.

Under the terms of agreement, Biomm will distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in Brazil.

Biomm SA is a biotechnology company. The company produces human and swine insulins using recombinant DNA techniques.

Lupin had earlier received the U.S. FDA acceptance of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Its proposed biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim).

Pegfilgrastim is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

The drug maker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2098.04 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 211.02 crore in Q2 September 2020. On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 5.86% to Rs 4003.42 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The scrip lost 0.30% to end at Rs 873.10 on the BSE on Friday.

