Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 18.18% to Rs 30.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.01% to Rs 287.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 383.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.38% to Rs 122.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 1197.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1196.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

