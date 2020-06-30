Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lux Industries standalone net profit declines 18.81% in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Lux Industries Ltd counter
Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.01% to Rs 287.27 croreNet profit of Lux Industries declined 18.18% to Rs 30.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.01% to Rs 287.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 383.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.38% to Rs 122.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 1197.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1196.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales287.27383.07 -25 1197.651196.31 0 OPM %16.5715.45 -15.5514.87 - PBDT44.4159.51 -25 176.16163.36 8 PBT40.8956.65 -28 163.45152.11 7 NP30.1536.85 -18 122.8998.80 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU