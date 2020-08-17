Lux Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.08% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 241.94 croreNet profit of Lux Industries rose 66.08% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 241.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 260.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales241.94260.06 -7 OPM %18.7913.44 -PBDT44.2531.77 39 PBT40.6728.99 40 NP31.1918.78 66
