Lux Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 241.94 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries rose 66.08% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 241.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 260.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.241.94260.0618.7913.4444.2531.7740.6728.9931.1918.78

