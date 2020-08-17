JUST IN
LWS Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 45.22% to Rs 1.89 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.22% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.893.45 -45 OPM %4.762.61 -PBDT0.070.07 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:31 IST

