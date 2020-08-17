LWS Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.22% to Rs 1.89 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.22% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.893.454.762.610.070.070.040.040.030.03

