LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 123.46% to Rs 15.91 croreNet profit of LWS Knitwear declined 87.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 123.46% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.36% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 29.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.917.12 123 29.0154.34 -47 OPM %0.757.30 -1.381.44 - PBDT0.080.51 -84 0.340.75 -55 PBT0.060.48 -88 0.240.65 -63 NP0.040.31 -87 0.170.44 -61
