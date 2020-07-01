LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 87.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 123.46% to Rs 15.91 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear declined 87.10% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 123.46% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.36% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.61% to Rs 29.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.917.1229.0154.340.757.301.381.440.080.510.340.750.060.480.240.650.040.310.170.44

