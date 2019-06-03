LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sueryaa Knitwear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sueryaa Knitwear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Tirupur knitwear exports set to register 8.3 per cent growth
Knitwear exporters, realtors welcome RBI repo rate cut
Welcome scheme for development of knitting, knitwear sector
-
Sales decline 54.06% to Rs 7.12 croreNet profit of LWS Knitwear rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.06% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 340.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 54.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.1215.50 -54 54.3430.28 79 OPM %7.300.39 -1.440.99 - PBDT0.510.04 1175 0.750.20 275 PBT0.480.03 1500 0.650.14 364 NP0.310.02 1450 0.440.10 340
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU