JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 241.89% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 54.06% to Rs 7.12 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.06% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 340.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 54.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.1215.50 -54 54.3430.28 79 OPM %7.300.39 -1.440.99 - PBDT0.510.04 1175 0.750.20 275 PBT0.480.03 1500 0.650.14 364 NP0.310.02 1450 0.440.10 340

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU