LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 1450.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 54.06% to Rs 7.12 crore

Net profit of rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.06% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 340.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 79.46% to Rs 54.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

7.1215.5054.3430.287.300.391.440.990.510.040.750.200.480.030.650.140.310.020.440.10

