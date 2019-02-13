Lyka Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lyka Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.20 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Lyka Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Lyka Labs Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Amin Tannery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
DIL Ltd Spurts 3.69%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Rises 1.02%
-
Sales decline 43.36% to Rs 8.96 croreNet loss of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 43.36% to Rs 8.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.9615.82 -43 OPM %2.1221.18 -PBDT-0.272.56 PL PBT-1.190.98 PL NP-1.291.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU