M K Exim (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 53.79% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 53.79% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.056.60 -54 OPM %-16.072.42 -PBDT0.150.17 -12 PBT0.090.09 0 NP0.090.09 0

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

