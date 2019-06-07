M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 36.09% to Rs 7.73 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.09% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 23.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.735.68 36 23.6919.12 24 OPM %2.332.29 --1.142.20 - PBDT0.380.22 73 0.850.66 29 PBT0.300.16 88 0.610.37 65 NP0.050.04 25 0.360.25 44
