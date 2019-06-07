M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 36.09% to Rs 7.73 crore

Net profit of M K (India) rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.09% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 23.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

