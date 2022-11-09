M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 31.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.75% to Rs 25.75 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 31.13% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.75% to Rs 25.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.25.7514.8217.0528.685.644.305.564.244.173.18

