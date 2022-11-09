M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 31.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 23.98% in the June 2022 quarter
Shakti Pumps soars on receiving $6 mn advance for Uganda project
Shakti Pumps (India) receives advance worth USD 6 mn from EXIM Bank
Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes Need For India-Africa Trade and Investment Agreement
Adani Enterprises says Kutch Copper achieves financial closure
-
Sales rise 73.75% to Rs 25.75 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) rose 31.13% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.75% to Rs 25.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.7514.82 74 OPM %17.0528.68 -PBDT5.644.30 31 PBT5.564.24 31 NP4.173.18 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU