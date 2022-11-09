M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 31.13% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 73.75% to Rs 25.75 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 31.13% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.75% to Rs 25.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.7514.82 74 OPM %17.0528.68 -PBDT5.644.30 31 PBT5.564.24 31 NP4.173.18 31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:05 IST

