M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 780.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 136.74% to Rs 18.30 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 780.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 136.74% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 413.89% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.74% to Rs 48.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

18.307.7348.7423.693.772.333.41-1.141.750.383.340.851.670.303.080.610.440.051.850.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)