M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 780.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 1133.33% in the December 2019 quarter
M K Arjunan, master of Malayalam cinema melodies, no more
Four more die of COVID19 in TN,toll now 44; 526 test positive
IWAI ready for maiden EXIM cargo movement through Indo Bangladesh Protocol route
Reserve Bank extends Rs 15,000-cr credit line to EXIM Bank
-
Sales rise 136.74% to Rs 18.30 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) rose 780.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 136.74% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 413.89% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.74% to Rs 48.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.307.73 137 48.7423.69 106 OPM %3.772.33 -3.41-1.14 - PBDT1.750.38 361 3.340.85 293 PBT1.670.30 457 3.080.61 405 NP0.440.05 780 1.850.36 414
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU