M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 780.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 136.74% to Rs 18.30 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 780.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 136.74% to Rs 18.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 413.89% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.74% to Rs 48.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.307.73 137 48.7423.69 106 OPM %3.772.33 -3.41-1.14 - PBDT1.750.38 361 3.340.85 293 PBT1.670.30 457 3.080.61 405 NP0.440.05 780 1.850.36 414

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:58 IST

