M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 81.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.88% to Rs 167.22 croreNet profit of M M Forgings declined 81.06% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.88% to Rs 167.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.59% to Rs 41.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 752.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 929.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales167.22241.92 -31 752.78929.25 -19 OPM %14.3518.46 -17.5619.40 - PBDT21.4338.88 -45 112.45164.76 -32 PBT4.0724.60 -83 52.90104.02 -49 NP3.0616.16 -81 41.9277.04 -46
