M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 81.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.88% to Rs 167.22 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 81.06% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.88% to Rs 167.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 241.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.59% to Rs 41.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 752.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 929.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

167.22241.92752.78929.2514.3518.4617.5619.4021.4338.88112.45164.764.0724.6052.90104.023.0616.1641.9277.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)