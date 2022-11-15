M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.11% to Rs 351.48 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 24.62% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 351.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.351.48266.0619.0618.5263.1745.9243.4229.2733.0526.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)