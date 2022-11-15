M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 32.11% to Rs 351.48 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 24.62% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 351.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales351.48266.06 32 OPM %19.0618.52 -PBDT63.1745.92 38 PBT43.4229.27 48 NP33.0526.52 25

