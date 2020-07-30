M M Forgings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.40% to Rs 77.37 croreNet loss of M M Forgings reported to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.40% to Rs 77.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales77.37217.35 -64 OPM %8.5219.44 -PBDT6.6634.08 -80 PBT-7.9819.33 PL NP-7.9815.36 PL
