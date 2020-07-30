M M Forgings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.40% to Rs 77.37 crore

Net loss of M M Forgings reported to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.40% to Rs 77.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 217.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.77.37217.358.5219.446.6634.08-7.9819.33-7.9815.36

