M M Forgings standalone net profit rises 58.25% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 65.67% to Rs 241.83 croreNet profit of M M Forgings rose 58.25% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 65.67% to Rs 241.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 145.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales241.83145.97 66 OPM %19.1621.62 -PBDT43.9929.80 48 PBT30.2419.30 57 NP23.9915.16 58
