JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

M M Forgings standalone net profit rises 58.25% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 65.67% to Rs 241.83 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 58.25% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 65.67% to Rs 241.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 145.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales241.83145.97 66 OPM %19.1621.62 -PBDT43.9929.80 48 PBT30.2419.30 57 NP23.9915.16 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements