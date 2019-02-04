M M Rubber Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
M M Rubber Co standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the September 2018 quarter
M M Rubber Co standalone net profit rises 65.12% in the June 2018 quarter
Elderly woman stabbed to death in Jamshedpur
M M Forgings standalone net profit rises 53.42% in the September 2018 quarter
Producing quality sheets top Rubber Board's agenda in Tripura
-
Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 8.05 croreNet profit of M M Rubber Co reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.056.80 18 OPM %11.060.29 -PBDT0.73-0.11 LP PBT0.67-0.16 LP NP0.64-0.16 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU