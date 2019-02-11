Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 148.17 croreNet profit of Maan Aluminium rose 11.96% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 148.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales148.17103.05 44 OPM %2.583.20 -PBDT3.763.11 21 PBT3.212.66 21 NP2.061.84 12
