Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 96.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 72.33 croreNet profit of Machino Plastics declined 96.81% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.3374.46 -3 OPM %9.5110.05 -PBDT5.365.73 -6 PBT0.700.93 -25 NP0.030.94 -97
