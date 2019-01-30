JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 211.78% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Machino Plastics standalone net profit declines 96.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 72.33 crore

Net profit of Machino Plastics declined 96.81% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.3374.46 -3 OPM %9.5110.05 -PBDT5.365.73 -6 PBT0.700.93 -25 NP0.030.94 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements