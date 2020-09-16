JUST IN
Madhav Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.18% to Rs 26.72 crore

Net loss of Madhav Infra Projects reported to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.18% to Rs 26.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.7260.97 -56 OPM %4.0823.83 -PBDT-5.648.42 PL PBT-10.621.86 PL NP-10.741.45 PL

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:58 IST

