Madhav Marbles and Granites standalone net profit rises 127.91% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.29% to Rs 19.38 crore

Net profit of Madhav Marbles and Granites rose 127.91% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.29% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.3814.99 29 OPM %14.811.80 -PBDT2.431.23 98 PBT1.240.52 138 NP0.980.43 128

