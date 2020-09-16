Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.48% to Rs 91.30 croreNet Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 46.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 96.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.48% to Rs 91.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 143.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales91.30143.73 -36 OPM %-15.910.90 -PBDT-10.05-41.82 76 PBT-52.32-107.93 52 NP-46.72-96.82 52
