Madhucon Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.43% to Rs 243.56 crore

Net loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 163.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 31.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.43% to Rs 243.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 215.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 546.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 669.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

243.56189.64546.82669.44-0.56-13.99-2.001.32-1.2717.29-16.511.70-3.3915.28-24.88-6.01-163.9231.89-215.5818.61

