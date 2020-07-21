Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 40.65% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 29.07 croreNet profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 40.65% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 14.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 130.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.0728.85 1 130.86116.05 13 OPM %30.0024.26 -26.5325.41 - PBDT7.806.33 23 31.8826.14 22 PBT4.603.15 46 21.4715.75 36 NP3.012.14 41 14.8411.43 30
