Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 40.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 29.07 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 40.65% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 14.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 130.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

29.0728.85130.86116.0530.0024.2626.5325.417.806.3331.8826.144.603.1521.4715.753.012.1414.8411.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)