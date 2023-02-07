JUST IN
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 4.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.15% to Rs 953.81 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 4.11% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.15% to Rs 953.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 648.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales953.81648.17 47 OPM %8.8512.11 -PBDT67.0861.40 9 PBT64.0853.26 20 NP51.0753.26 -4

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:32 IST

