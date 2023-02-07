Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 4.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.15% to Rs 953.81 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 4.11% to Rs 51.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.15% to Rs 953.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 648.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.953.81648.178.8512.1167.0861.4064.0853.2651.0753.26

