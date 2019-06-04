JUST IN
Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 84.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 23.77% to Rs 383.52 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 84.63% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.77% to Rs 383.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 503.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 44.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 1593.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1617.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales383.52503.12 -24 1593.001617.14 -1 OPM %-3.8411.42 --1.540.34 - PBDT17.6178.49 -78 -57.86-22.63 -156 PBT11.1272.53 -85 -80.85-44.64 -81 NP11.1272.36 -85 -80.85-44.81 -80

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:56 IST

