JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prime Urban Development India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 2.24 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.241.98 13 OPM %7.14-3.54 -PBDT0.190.01 1800 PBT0.04-0.11 LP NP0.03-0.13 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements