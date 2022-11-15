Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 354.82 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 67.63% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 354.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 292.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.354.82292.041.63-0.5212.6232.258.6728.268.6726.78

