Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 354.82 crore

Net profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 67.63% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 354.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 292.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales354.82292.04 21 OPM %1.63-0.52 -PBDT12.6232.25 -61 PBT8.6728.26 -69 NP8.6726.78 -68

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:39 IST

