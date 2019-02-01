JUST IN
Tokyo Finance standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Mafatlal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 230.54 crore

Net Loss of Mafatlal Industries reported to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 230.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 271.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales230.54271.90 -15 OPM %-7.34-2.20 -PBDT-19.18-8.72 -120 PBT-28.17-17.74 -59 NP-28.17-19.54 -44

Fri, February 01 2019. 15:19 IST

