Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 20.47% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Magellanic Cloud standalone net profit declines 44.19% in the March 2022 quarter
HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud
Wipro, Cisco partners to deliver hybrid cloud as-a-service
Birlasoft announces global partnership with Google Cloud
Tata Tele Business Services partners with Google Cloud
-
Sales rise 66.59% to Rs 90.54 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 20.47% to Rs 28.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.59% to Rs 90.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.5454.35 67 OPM %25.83-3.33 -PBDT36.8824.78 49 PBT33.2424.10 38 NP28.6623.79 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU