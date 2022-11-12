Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 20.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.59% to Rs 90.54 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 20.47% to Rs 28.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.59% to Rs 90.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.90.5454.3525.83-3.3336.8824.7833.2424.1028.6623.79

