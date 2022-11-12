Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 20.47% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 66.59% to Rs 90.54 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 20.47% to Rs 28.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.59% to Rs 90.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.5454.35 67 OPM %25.83-3.33 -PBDT36.8824.78 49 PBT33.2424.10 38 NP28.6623.79 20

Sat, November 12 2022

