JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shalimar Paints reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 98.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 41.81 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 98.20% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 41.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.83% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 202.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.8141.12 2 202.96161.13 26 OPM %6.105.98 -4.694.59 - PBDT2.712.41 12 9.857.19 37 PBT2.612.34 12 9.466.94 36 NP3.311.67 98 7.864.42 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU