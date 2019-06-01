Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 98.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 41.81 crore

Net profit of rose 98.20% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 41.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.83% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 202.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

