Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 98.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 41.81 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 98.20% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 41.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.83% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 202.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.8141.12 2 202.96161.13 26 OPM %6.105.98 -4.694.59 - PBDT2.712.41 12 9.857.19 37 PBT2.612.34 12 9.466.94 36 NP3.311.67 98 7.864.42 78
