Magma Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 4.80% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 624.29 croreNet profit of Magma Fincorp rose 4.80% to Rs 76.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 73.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 624.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 595.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales624.29595.50 5 OPM %60.2162.86 -PBDT116.37105.89 10 PBT103.9294.19 10 NP76.6073.09 5
